Did Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Suffer A Heart Attack? Shares A Hospital Photo With An Emotional Note About 'Life Is Short'

Prime Video’s Panchayat actor Aasif Khan suffered ‘some health issues’ due to which he has been admitted to the Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. Fortunately, the Paatal Lok actor is now stable and out of danger. He shared a health update on social media. Several media reports claim that Aasif suffered a heart attack. He is known for his roles in web series and movies like Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Pagglait, and more.

Aasif Khan shares health update

On Tuesday, Aasif Khan posted a story on his Instagram and informed his fans that he is feeling much better now.

The Mirzapur actor shared a photo from the hospital and wrote a heartfelt note: “Realising after watching this for past 36 hours Life is short, don’t take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed.”

In another story, he added, “Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I’ll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts.”

At the time of writing this article, it was unclear whether the health issue was related heart attack as the actor did not mention the exact cause in his story. However, according to Bollywood Bubble, Aasif Khan suffered a heart attack two days ago. Sources from Bollywood Bubble said the incident happened suddenly, but doctors provided him with urgent medical care after he was quickly taken to the hospital.

Aasif is known for his roles in Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega, and Human. He began his acting career as a junior artiste in films like Ready (2011) and Agneepath (2012). Later, he appeared in popular Bollywood films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Pagglait (2021), and Kakuda (2024).