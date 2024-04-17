Advertisement

The biographical drama film about the life of iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila has received widespread acclaim since its premiere on Netflix. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film features Diljit Dosanjh in the role of Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as his wife and celebrated singer, Amarjot Kaur.

Since the film's release, there has been a surge in interest in the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, who was affectionately known as the 'Elvis of Punjab.' Many fascinating anecdotes from his short yet impactful life have come to light, including one instance where the singer turned down a Bollywood movie offer by a legendary actress.

Who did Chamkila refuse to work with in a Bollywood film?

Sridevi, a fan of Amar Singh Chamkila, expressed interest in collaborating with the controversial yet popular artist in a Bollywood movie. Chamkila’s close friend and lyricist Swaran Singh Sivia revealed in an earlier interview that Sridevi wanted to work with Chamkila in a Hindi film. However, he declined the offer due to logistical reasons.

A file photo of Sridevi | Image: IMDb

"Sridevi was a fan of Amar Singh Chamkila. She asked him to be her hero in a film. But he told her, 'I can't speak Hindi'. She offered to get him training in the language within a month, but he refused, saying, 'I will lose Rs 10 lakh in that one month'. Sridevi agreed to do a Punjabi film with him, but it couldn't happen," Sivia had said.

What is Amar Singh Chamkila about?

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'. Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport the audience to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar.

A still from Amar Singh Chamkila | Image: Instagram

Amar Singh Chamkila shows the untold true story of Chamkila, the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music. However, his music angered several in his village, leading to his assassination at the young age of 27.