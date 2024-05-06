Did You Know Laapataa Ladies Star Sparsh Shrivastava Also Starred In This Disney Show?

Advertisement

Sparsh Shrivastava, who recently starred in Kiran Rao-directed film Laapataa Ladies, is garnering praise for his performance in the movie. The actor has previously been a part of a Netflix web series Jamtara but did you know Sparsh has also made an appearance in a Disney TV show? He featured in a TV show called Shake It Up on Disney Channel India back in 2013.

Sparsh Shrivastava in Shake It Up

A Reddit user uncovered an intriguing detail regarding actor Sparsh Shrivastava, who most recently portrayed Deepak in Laapataa Ladies. Sparsh was a cast member of the 2013 Disney Channel India sitcom Shake It Up, the Indian version of the American television series that starred Bella Thorne and Zendaya in lead roles. Sparsh played the role of Neel in the Indian adaptation. Neel and his best friend Yash both desire to pursue professional dancing in the show.

For those who are unaware, Sparsh has also contributed to several other projects including the daily soap opera Balika Vadhu, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Fear Files

Sparsh Shrivastava on his journey as an actor

In an old interview, Sparsh recalled how he came to Mumbai as a contestant in a dance reality show Chak Dhoom Dhoom and won the show. The actor shared that his father and brother stayed back in Agra while he was in Mumbai with his mother and later received another chance to appear on another dance reality show.

Sparsh then stated how he accidentally became an actor and added how he began to love the art bit by bit. He also stated that many of the people thought that he was a newcomer in the industry and added that it was okay as he had been learning all these years.

Having been a part of television shows the actor stated how he was doing good roles but was never in the main lead and added how in 2016, he went back to Agra. Stating further, he said that a year later he went back and did a web show Black Coffee where he experimented with adult content and later appeared on Prithvi Vallabh, Arunoday Singh-starrer series Aprahan and then made his spectacular appearance in the series, Jamtara and Natkhat.

