'Dil 5 Taara Jaisa Hogya,' Says UP Police Thanking Diljit Dosanjh For Appreciation Post

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert has created nationwide storm among netizens. The singer who has been busy since October to entertain his fans, recently performed in Lucknow. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for being the best host to UP Police after they thanked him for his performance.

UP Police’s appreciation for Diljit Dosanjh goes viral

Uttar Pradesh Police's arrangements has earned praise from Diljit Dosanjh himself. He took to X to express his gratitude and wrote, “"Baut Baut Shukriya, Sab Se Acha Arrangement UP Mai Mila, main fan ho gaya" (Thank you so much; Uttar Pradesh maintained the best arrangements.) I am a fan now. Very Respectful Host."

In response to this, the Uttar Pradesh police shared a heart-warming reply which has now gone viral. The caption read, “'Do You Know,' Diljit Dosanjh ji, after hearing your praise, the heart of UP Police became like '5 Taara.' Your show in Lucknow was a 'Born to Shine' moment, and now the whole city has become your 'Lover.' Keep coming like this, with 'Proper Patola' vibes."

Fans flooded the comment section and acknowledged the appreciation by Diljit Dosanjh for UP Police. One user wrote, ‘Well done. When a world renowned singer praises and respects your work then. It really means a lot”. Another user wrote, “Waah Police ko bhi shayyar kardiya bhaiji ne”. “I had to check it twice and yes, it’s UP Police ka official handle”, wrote the third user.

Diljit Dosanjh’s surprise treat for his fans

Diljit Dosanjh treated his fans to a musical surprise. He had recently announced the details of his Mumbai show for the ongoing tour. He will be performing in Mumbai on December 19.

File photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Source: Instagram