Diljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Conspiracies Theories' Over Missing Indian Flag In Post About Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh recently received flak for the incorrect spelling of Punjab. In his post announcing the Chandigarh concert, the Lover spelt the state's name as ‘Punjab’, which users pointed out is mostly used in Pakistan. The singer has now taken to social media accounts to share a post addressing this controversy and also spoke about the issue of him missing out on adding the Indian flag in a few posts.

Diljit Dosanjh addresses incorrect Punjab spelling controversy

On December 16, Diljit Dosanjh took to his X (formerly Twitter) to pen a long note addressing controversies regarding the incorrect spelling of Punjab. He alleged that his minor misses are blown out of proportion and are termed as ‘conspiracy theories’. The singer penned a detailed note clarifying his stance.

He wrote, "ਪੰਜਾਬ 🇮🇳 Kisi ek Tweet Mai Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ ke Saath 🇮🇳 Flag Mention Reh Gaya Toh Conspiracy BENGALURU ke Tweet Mai bhi Ek Jagha Reh Gaya Thaa Mention Karna.. Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ Ko PANJAB Likha toh Conspiracy. PANJAB Ko Chaye PUNJAB likho.. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੰਜਾਬ Hee Rehna Panj Aab - 5 Rivers ((If I forgot to mention the India flag with Panjab in one tweet, then you create a conspiracy. I missed mentioning it even in a Bengaluru tweet. If I write Punjab as Panjab, then conspiracy)."

How many times do we have to prove that we love India?: Diljit Dosanjh



A file photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Image: X