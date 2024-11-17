sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 22:00 IST, November 17th 2024

Diljit Dosanjh Calls Out Double Standards After Telangana Govt's Notice On Song Ban

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is making headlines after facing a legal notice from the Telangana government, which instructed him not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during his concert in Hyderabad.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Diljit Dosanjh faced song ban in his Hyderabad show
Diljit Dosanjh faced song ban in his Hyderabad show | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:00 IST, November 17th 2024