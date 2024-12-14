Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates Chandigarh Concert To D Gukesh, Says 'Jhukega Nahi' In Pushpa Style

Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday dedicated the Chandigarh concert of his multi-city Dil-Luminati tour to Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, who became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years. Taking forward the incredible legacy of the great Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh became only the second Indian to clinch the coveted prize after the iconic player.

Diljit's message for the youth was loud and clear - dream and achieve, as he referred to Gukesh's dream at a young age.

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Chandigarh on December 14 | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit says 'jhukega nahi' in Pushpa style

Neatly tying up Gukesh's feat, his big dream and the importance of persevering, Diljit said "jhukega nahi" as he referred to Allu Arjun 's record-breaking movie Pushpa. The singer-actor shared that he liked the first Pushpa movie very much but is still to watch the sequel. Amid loud chants and hooting from the crowd, Diljit kickstarted his Chandigarh show.

D Gukesh makes India proud with incredible achievement in Chess

Before Gukesh's feat, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985. After settling into "semi-retirement", the 55-year-old Anand, incidentally, played a pivotal role in shaping Gukesh at his chess academy in Chennai. "Every chess player wants to live this dream. I am living my dream," said Gukesh. The triumph was expectedly hailed across India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing it as "historic and exemplary".

D Gukesh became the youngest World Chess Champion | Image: X