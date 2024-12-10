Diljit Dosanjh Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain After Dil-luminati Indore Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Indore Concert: The singer-actor is currently on the last leg of his Dil-Luminati tour in India. On December 8, the Lover fame performed in Indore. Following the performance, the singer visited the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Diljit Dosanjh visits Mahakal temple

On December 10, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share a video from his temple visit. The singer donned traditional white-on-white attire to seek blessings from the almighty. He was snapped in a white dhoti which he teamed with a white cloth on top.

Sharing the video, Diljit wrote in the caption, “Jai Shri MAHAKAL”. During his India tour, Diljit has been making the most of his time by visiting the famous places in all cities. The singer also enjoyed the famous poha of Indore and visited the Chappan food market while in the city. In Kolkata, he visited the Howrah Bridge and in Lucknow, he enjoyed the local cuisine at Hazratganj market. He also offered prayers at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara while in the National Capital.

Bajrang Dal carries out protests at Diljit Dosanjh Indore concert

Bajrang Dal on Saturday carried out protests against the concert of actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, which is scheduled to be held today, on December 8, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Yash Bachani, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member, said that the Bajrang Dal could come out on the streets to protest against the concert and oppose serving meat and liquor. "Bajrang Dal got information about a concert happening in the city where there would be open liquor and meat would be served. We have come here to inspect the same and to ensure whether there are arrangements being made for women's safety by the police administration. We are also alert about any Love Jihad incident happening here. We oppose the open liquor and serving of meat to protect the culture in the city. Bajrang Dal can come out on the streets to protest against the concert tomorrow. We will let you know about our decision," Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Yash Bachani told reporters.

