Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has scripted history by selling out the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India" on the North American leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. Kicking off his tour on Saturday night, Dosanjh regaled over 50,000 concert goers at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada, with songs such as GOAT, 5 Taara, Lover, Kinni Kinni, and Ishq Mitaye, the popular track from his latest film release Amar Singh Chamkila.

Diljit Dosanjh scripts history with Vancouver concert

Diljit Dosanjh shared a series of pictures and videos from the show on his Instagram page on Sunday. "HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN. BC PLACE STADIUM SOLD OUT. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR," he captioned the post. In a video, the general manager of BC Place can be seen handing over a congratulatory plaque to Dosanjh for the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India".

It was the first time in history that a Punjabi music superstar headline the Vancouver-based arena, according to Canadian media reports. Dosanjh also shared a video on his Instagram Stories showing a massive billboard of his show with "Sold Out" written across. "HISTORY is made. Take a bow, @diljitdosanjh," said BC Place in a post on X. As part of his tour, Dosanjh will now head to Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton in Canada, before heading to the US. He will end the North American leg of his trek in Toronto on July 13.

Diljit Dosanjh on breaking stereotypes associated with Punjabis

Dljit Dosanjh, who is currently basking in the success of his film Amar Singh Chamkila, had held a concert in Mumbai. Later, Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram handle to share a series of photos and videos from his concert. The photos were of the packed venue and female fans holding 'Marry Me, Diljit' placards. It also gave a glimpse of fans who were seen shedding tears of happiness and Punjabis present in the crowd doing bhangra.

One of the videos from the post sees Diljit interacting with his fans from the stage. He said, "They said Punjabis aren’t fashionable and I said, I will show you. They said Punjabis can’t act in films, I showed them I could. They said Punjabis can’t go to Mumbai, and I proved them wrong."

He also talked about how it was assumed that Punjabi singers cannot sell tickets for the bar arena and do Illuminati. In the same video, he continued, "They said Punjabis can’t sell tickets for the bar arena, I had the stadium packed at my concert. They said Punjabis can’t do Illuminati, I said, I will do ‘Di-Luminati."

