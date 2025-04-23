Diljit Dosanjh Shamed For Working With Hania Aamir, Boycott Calls Raised For Sardaarji 3 After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam has enraged the entire nation. Over 26 innocent tourists lost their lives in the attack, for which Pakistan's Lashkar offshoot, TRF, has claimed responsibility. Amid this, some Bollywood actors and filmmakers have collaborated with some Pakistani artists for upcoming releases. Most recently, Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan are gearing up for the release of their film Abir Gulaal. Scheduled to release on May 9, the film has been facing massive boycott calls from social media users as well as film bodies.

Amid this, Diljit Dosanjh announced the wrap of his film Sardaarji 3. He shared that the movie will hit the big screens in June 2025. While it is not official yet, reports suggest that Pakistani actor Hania Aamir will also be a part of the project. Social media users even dug out evidence in February, which suggested that both Hania and Diljit were at the same location shooting for the film.

On April 23, Kamal R Khan took to his X (formerly Twitter account) to confirm that the UdtaaPunjab actor will share the screen with Hania Aamir in the movie. This has led to social media users demanding to boycott the film. Some have even demanded to boycott all other projects that Diljit Dosanjh chooses to be a part of.



FWICE reinforces blanket ban on Pakistani artists

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has echoed the sentiments of banning Pakistani artists in India. In a press note, the film body condemned the attack in Pahalgam. The note read, "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strongly condemns the heinous and cowardly attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. This despicable act, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF) a proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT)-specifically targeted a religious community, echoing the horror of the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. In the wake of these repeated attacks, FWICE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to national interest and solidarity. We reiterate our directive, originally issued on February 18, 2019, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry."



