Disha Patani's Sister Khusbhoo Shares Update After Rescuing Abandoned Baby Girl, Internet Hails Her

Disha Patani 's sister, Khushboo Patani has become viral all over the internet and this time for all right reason. Ex-army officer rescued an abandoned baby girl in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on April 20. Sharing the three clips on Instagram, Khushboo revealed how she protected the baby girl and temporarily named her Radha. In the videos, she shared the heartbreaking story of the abandoned child and her neglectful parents.

Khushboo Patani rescued abandoned baby girl named radha in Bareilly

Taking to her Instagram, first Khushboo Patani requested people to help her identify the baby.

The video shows an infant sleeping in an abandoned area close to Khushboo’s house. After hearing the baby cry, she followed the sound and discovered the child. As Khushboo picked her up, the baby cried louder. Khushboo comforted her, carried her to safety, and ensured she was cared for.

Following hours Khushboo shared an update revealing the baby’s name, Inayat, and some details about her family. She mentioned that the child’s father appeared indifferent, while the mother seemed irresponsible.

Khushboo also disclosed that her mother, who claimed to be from Bihar , spoke with Khushboo about leaving the child.

In the video, police are seen taking the injured baby for medical treatment. Khushboo assured everyone that she would ensure the baby receives proper care.

Disha Patani reacts to the viral videos