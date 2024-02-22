Advertisement

Divya Khosla recently caused a stir on the internet when the actress dropped her husband Bhushan Kumar’s surname on her Instagram handle. The rumours picked up pace when fans noticed that she had unfollowed the T-Series social media handle. However, Divya has now issued a clarification on the matter.

Divya Khossla denies divorce rumours

Divya has been happily married to T-Series head producer Bhushan Kumar for almost two decades now. And contrary to several reports doing rounds, the couple is very happy with each other.

A few sections of the media have reported that Divya and Bhushan are headed for divorce, but this news is not true. Shedding light on the truth, a spokesperson from T-Series has said, “Divya Khossla's choice to drop her married surname, driven by astrological beliefs, is a personal decision and should be respected, her addition of an 's' to her maiden surname, symbolizing her astrological belief is for the same thought.”

While the actress dropping Kumar from her name was being speculated as 'divorce', it turns out it was only for 'astrological reasons'. Divya's choice to add an 's' to her name is personal too. The couple's fans can breathe a sigh of relief.