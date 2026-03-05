DM Us If You Need Help: Sonu Sood Offers Free Shelter in Dubai for Travellers Stranded Amid War Tensions

Actor Sonu Sood has offered a message of hope amid the ongoing West Asia conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, while also announcing humanitarian assistance for travellers stranded in Dubai due to widespread flight disruptions.

Speaking to ANI about the escalating situation, Sood expressed optimism for peace. "I hope everything will be fine and I wish happiness for everyone."

On Thursday, the actor also took to social media to announce free accommodation for people stranded in Dubai as flights remain disrupted due to temporary airspace closures across parts of West Asia. In an Instagram post, Sood wrote that anyone left without a place to stay could reach out to him for help.

"War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us if you need help," he wrote.

The announcement comes as thousands of passengers currently face uncertainty after flight cancellations and delays triggered by the intensifying conflict. Limited rescue and repatriation flights have begun operating since early March to assist stranded travellers.

Several Indian airports have started receiving passengers returning from the United Arab Emirates. On Thursday, Indian travellers arriving from Dubai landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital.

Special flights also arrived earlier this week at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and the Chennai International Airport, among others.

Passengers who returned to India described the situation as tense but manageable due to local support.

The situation has also affected several members of the Indian film industry who were in the UAE when the crisis escalated. Actor Vishnu Manchu shared a video from his Dubai residence showing missiles being intercepted in the night sky. He said the loud interceptions "shook our home" and frightened his young daughter.

Actress Sonal Chauhan, who was stranded at Dubai airport, appealed for assistance through social media, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government while seeking help to return home safely.

Actor Esha Gupta has since confirmed that she has safely returned to India after experiencing the tense situation at the airport in Abu Dhabi. In a note shared on social media, she described the moment when airport operations were suddenly halted.

"By 1 pm the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us," she wrote, recalling how passengers comforted one another while trying to contact family members.

Gupta also praised the response of authorities in the UAE, noting that airport staff and security personnel remained calm and helped manage the situation.

Meanwhile, actor Lara Dutta remains in Dubai with her daughter Saira and has shared updates on social media about the situation. In an emotional video, she recalled hearing loud explosions while at a film studio on February 28 and later seeing missiles intercepted in the sky. She described the experience as "unnerving," adding that the sound of fighter jets and air defence systems caused windows and doors at her residence to rattle.

Dutta praised the UAE authorities for their response, saying residents of different nationalities feel protected and supported. She also confirmed she is trying to find available flights back to Mumbai as services gradually resume.

With flights gradually taking to the skies once again, normalcy is slowly returning to the UAE, and for the thousands of Indians eager to get home, the wait is finally coming to an end.

On the other hand, Indian diplomatic missions in the Gulf region have stepped up assistance to stranded passengers after widespread flight disruptions triggered by temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait, in a post on X, said it remains "fully engaged" in assisting Indian nationals affected by the disruption.

"Embassy @indembkwt remains fully engaged in assisting Indian passengers stranded in Kuwait due to the temporary shutdown of airspace. Embassy officials are in regular contact with the stranded passengers, and are closely liaising with Kuwaiti authorities, managements of the respective hotels and airlines," the embassy said.

Authorities and airlines continue to monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf region, with safety assessments guiding the gradual resumption of flight operations across the region. (ANI)

