Do Aankhen Barah Haath Actress Sandhya Shantaram Passes Away At 87, Madhur Bhandarkar And More Celebs Pay Tribute

Renowned veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram has passed away at the age of 87. The cause of her death remains unconfirmed, though some reports suggest it was due to age-related health issues. The official statement is still awaited. Her demise has left many in deep sorrow. Married to the legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram, Sandhya is fondly remembered for the iconic song Jaa Re Hat Natkhat.

Sandhya Shantaram dies at the age of 87

According to IANS, Sandhya Shantaram’s last rites took place on Saturday at Vaikunth Dham, Shivaji Park, Mumbai. The exact cause of her death and further details about the cremation are still awaited.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was among the first to pay his respects. He shared a black-and-white photograph of her on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji. Her iconic roles in films like #Pinjra, #DoAnkhenBarahHath, #Navrang, and #JhanakJhanakPayalBaaje will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerizing dance skills have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. 🙌🙏 #OmShanti 🙏 #LegendaryActress #CinematicIcon"

Netizens expressed their grief on social media after the passing of actress Sandhya Shantaram. One user wrote, “Om Shanti, rest in peace.” Another added, "Veteran actress Sandhya V. Shantaram from the Marathi and Hindi film industry passed away. Her acting and songs in ‘Pinjra’ had mesmerised audiences. Heartfelt tribute."

V. Shantaram discovered Sandhya and introduced her in the Marathi film Amar Bhoopali (1951), marking her entry into films. She gained recognition through his cinema during the 1950s and 60s, eventually becoming a leading name in both Hindi and Marathi films. Known especially for her exceptional dancing, she set a standard that is still remembered.