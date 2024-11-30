Dua Lipa Zomato Feeding India Concert: Radhika Merchant, Neha And Aisha Sharma And More Attend

Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: Popstar Dua Lipa performed in Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on November 30. Her maiden gig in the country was in 2019. Several celebrities were in attendance at her concert, including Radhika Merchant , Anand Piramal, Sharma sisters Neha and Aisha, producer Apoorva Mehta, who came with his kids and wife, Deepti Sadhwani and many more.

Celebs at BKC for Dua Lipa Mumbai concert | Image: Varinder Chawla

Celebs arrive at Dua Lipa Mumbai concert for a musical night

Dua Lipa is on the Asia leg of the Radical Optimism Tour, which kicked off in Singapore on November 5 and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, India and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 5.

Celebs at Dua Lipa Mumbai concert | Image: Varinder Chawla

For her Mumbai show, Radhika Merchant and Anand Piramal arrived. Sisters Neha and Aisha Sharma also posed for the paparazzi outside the concert venue. Producer Apoorva Mehta arrived with his family - wife and daughters. Deepti Sadhwani also arrived in style.

Dua Lipa sings her popular tracks in Mumbai

Dua Lipa performed her hit tracks like New Rules, Training Season, Levitating, One Kiss, These Walls and others during her Mumbai concert. She also debuted her new outfit, looking stunning in a white dress with silver frills. Videos of her electrifying performances have flooded social media. She also did the viral Levitating X Badshah mashup for the Indian crowds, as fans went wild.

Dua Lipa performs in Mumbai on November 30 | Image: X