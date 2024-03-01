Advertisement

Actor Yash who is best known for his role in KGF Chapter 2 has found himself in the limelight once again but not for his upcoming film. A recent picture capturing a candid moment of Yash with his wife Radhika Pandit has gone viral where the couple can be seen purchasing snacks from a local store with Radhika indulging in an ice candy beside him.

There’s a backstory to this viral picture

Addressing the viral snapshot, Yash said that the familiarity with the locale stemmed from over a decade of visiting the area. He revealed a longstanding tradition of visiting the same temple for nearly 15 years and revealed its significance as his wife's ancestral deity.

Regarding the purchase of snacks, Yash revealed that it was a routine occurrence during their temple visits, initiated by his children's request.

The actor told Pinkvilla, “I've been going to the same place, the same temple, for almost 15 years. I've frequented the same shop for 10 to 12 years now. Only difference is that this time, a photo has come out. The temple is Radhika’s kula devathe. During the visit, my children asked for some snacks, and I was just buying those.”

He continued, “We travel in luxury cars and private flights too, there is no simplicity in that. It has become such a way that people label normal life as simplicity. We go to small shops and five-star places as well, we enjoy everything. Life should be a mix of all.”

What’s going on with Yash’s professional life?

He was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 and will soon play the lead in Geethu Mohandas’. Yash’s next has been taglines “Fairytale for grown-ups” and will reportedly revolve around the drug cartels operating from Goa’s coastal regions. Rumours are rife that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is in talks to play the lead in this movie.