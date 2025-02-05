Ed Sheeran Enjoys Champi Session Ahead Of His Chennai Concert, Don't Miss Out Perfect Singer's Bewildered Expression | WATCH

Ed Sheeran is currently enjoying the desi treatment in India amid his ongoing The Mathematics Tour. The global artist is currently in Chennai for his second concert scheduled in the country. Ahead of it, the singer was seen getting the champi, a traditional head massage, while soaking under the sun. A fan page dedicated to Ed has shared the video which attracted concerning comments from fans over the aggressive style of the head massage.

Ed Sheeran takes the desi route for the head massage

EdHQ, a fan club of the singer shared a video on Instagram that showed Ed sitting on a stool and getting the champi. In the video, he can be seen winching, smiling and giving puzzled expressions as the man slapped his head. "Ed getting a head massage in Chennai!" read the caption.

The singer re-shared the video on his Instagram Stories and captioned it as "This kinda slaps".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)(

Ed Sheeran's fans are concerned after aggressive style champi

Soon after the fan page shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "That is so aggressive," followed by a flushed face emoticon. Another wrote, "Soon after Ed didn't even remember where he was, lots of painkillers and I felt a headache." A third user wrote, "@teddysphotos now you know how your guitar feels during Bloodstream".

Fourth wrote, "I always thought I waned a head massage but I'm not so sure now".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)(

Ed Sheeran kicks off a 6-city India tour with a live performance in Pune

British musician Ed Sheeran on Thursday kick-started his 6-city India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune. Bringing his + - = / x Tour to Pune, Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers!