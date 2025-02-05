Published 09:51 IST, February 5th 2025
Ed Sheeran Enjoys Champi Session Ahead Of His Chennai Concert, Don't Miss Out Perfect Singer's Bewildered Expression | WATCH
British singer Ed Sheeran's desi detour has left his fans concerned owing to the 'aggressive style' of champi, a traditional head massage in India.
Ed Sheeran is currently enjoying the desi treatment in India amid his ongoing The Mathematics Tour. The global artist is currently in Chennai for his second concert scheduled in the country. Ahead of it, the singer was seen getting the champi, a traditional head massage, while soaking under the sun. A fan page dedicated to Ed has shared the video which attracted concerning comments from fans over the aggressive style of the head massage.
Ed Sheeran takes the desi route for the head massage
EdHQ, a fan club of the singer shared a video on Instagram that showed Ed sitting on a stool and getting the champi. In the video, he can be seen winching, smiling and giving puzzled expressions as the man slapped his head. "Ed getting a head massage in Chennai!" read the caption.
The singer re-shared the video on his Instagram Stories and captioned it as "This kinda slaps".
Ed Sheeran's fans are concerned after aggressive style champi
Soon after the fan page shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "That is so aggressive," followed by a flushed face emoticon. Another wrote, "Soon after Ed didn't even remember where he was, lots of painkillers and I felt a headache." A third user wrote, "@teddysphotos now you know how your guitar feels during Bloodstream".
Fourth wrote, "I always thought I waned a head massage but I'm not so sure now".
Ed Sheeran kicks off a 6-city India tour with a live performance in Pune
British musician Ed Sheeran on Thursday kick-started his 6-city India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune. Bringing his + - = / x Tour to Pune, Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers!
After Chennai, he will be performing in Bengaluru on February 8, followed by a concert in Shillong on February 12. He will conclude his India tour in Delhi-NCR on February 15.
