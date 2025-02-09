Ed Sheeran Reveals Having 'Permission To Busk' After Bengaluru Police Unplug His Street Jamming Session

Ed Sheeran is currently touring India as a part of his concert series. He has already performed in Hyderabad and Chennai. He is slated to perform in Delhi NCR and Shillong next. Amid the ongoing gig, Perfect singer attempted to surprise Bangalore by performing on Church Street. However, the city police intervened and shut down the show. Hours later, the British singer shared a statement on social media.

Ed Sheeran clarifies he had permission 'to busk' in Bengaluru

The artiste revealed that he had received prior permission to perform at the venue. Ed clarified on his Instagram Story, saying, "We had permission to busk, by the way. Hence, us playing in that exact spot was planned out before. It wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though. See you at the show tonight x (sic)."

Earlier that day, a widely shared clip showed Ed carrying his music gear to a corner of Church Street. He began singing his hit track Shape of You, and fans quickly joined in, singing the chorus alongside him. However, the police intervened and cut his performance short, as seen in the viral video where they disconnected the cables.

What did Bangalore police say about the incident?

A senior police official of the Cubbon Park police station said Sheeran was performing "without any permission so they had to stop".

"The police got there because someone had complained of public nuisance," he told PTI, adding if the musician and his team had the permit they could have shown it to the cops.