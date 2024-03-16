×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Ed Sheeran's Mumbai Concert: Attending The Event? Keep These Things In Mind

Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert will begin at 3 p.m. Prateek Kuhad will perform first, followed by special guest and singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As a part of his Asia and Europe Tour, Ed Sheeran will perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics). The concert, which is scheduled for March 16, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse ground, will be attended by thousands of fans. Along with Sheeran, several other artists, including singer Prateek Kuhad, will light up the stage with their music.

When will Ed Sheeran's concert begin?

Ed Sheeran's concert will begin at 3 p.m. Prateek Kuhad will perform first, followed by special guest and singer-songwriter Calum Scott. Ed Sheeran will take the stage at 7:15 p.m., promising an unforgettable performance for all attendees.

 

Ed Sheeran file photo | Image: X

 

Tickets for the show have sold out on both BookMyShow and Ed Sheeran's official website. While general admission tickets were priced at Rs 9,500, the South Deck, which includes several exclusive amenities, cost Rs 16,000. The most expensive concert ticket cost a whopping Rs 32,000. It has a dedicated entry lane, an elevated viewing deck, special restrooms, complimentary food and beverages, and more.

Advertisement

Individuals aged five and up are welcome to attend the concert, but those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Access will be granted after a thorough security screening and through designated entrances.

 

Ed Sheeran file photo | Image: X

 

Things to know before attending Ed Sheeran's concert

The gates for Ed Sheeran's concert will open at 3 p.m. Wristbands are required for entry to the concert venue and will be delivered to the address provided when purchasing tickets. Group attendees must arrive together, as there may be an ID check procedure. In this process, the primary purchaser's mobile number and photo ID will be required for verification. Guests should also be prepared to show their email booking confirmation and a valid photo ID that matches the name on the confirmation.

 

Ed Sheeran file photo | Image: X

 

Food, beverages, liquids, bottles, cans, tins, bags, lighters, matches, flammable items, and illegal or hazardous substances are not permitted inside the venue or seating area. Consumption of banned items or substances is strictly prohibited on the premises. Handbags are not permitted, and professional cameras are prohibited.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

a minute ago
BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

2 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

10 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

13 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

14 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

15 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

16 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

17 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

18 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

19 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

24 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

24 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

24 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

25 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

27 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo