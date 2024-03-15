Advertisement

Ed Sheeran, who is in India for his third concert, recently opened up about his favourite things about the country. The British singer had previously performed here in 2015 and then again in 2017. Ahead of his third concert on March 16, the Photograph hitmaker, in an interview, expressed his admiration for Indian cinema.

Ed Sheeran is an RRR fan

RRR mania gripped the globe last year. Even a year after scripting history by securing an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu, the conversation around the film refuses to die down. Most recently, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer movie found a fan in British singer Ed Sheeran.

The official handle of RRR shared a video of Ed Sheeran in which he can be heard heaping praises of the film. Mentioning the movie, the Shape Of You singer stated, “Just like the dancing in that, and it’s a fantastic film, it's like an epic three-hour film, and just the ability, the technical ability, to be able to do all of those things, I think it is impressive.” The official handle of the movie shared the video with the caption, “Do you know Naatu? Yay, @edsheeran knows more than Naatu..” For the unversed, this is a reference to Deepika Padukone’s 2023 Academy Awards speech wherein she took on the Academy stage to present the live performance of the song and opened her monologue by saying, “Do you all know Naatu?”

Why is Ed Sheeran in India?

Ed Sheeran is currently in Mumbai for his upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and is making the most of his time experiencing the city in its every mood and flavour. This marks Ed Sheeran’s third visit to India. The singer has previously performed live concerts here in 2015 and then again in 2017.

Ed Sheeran's +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics) will end in Mumbai on March 16 at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. with Prateek Kuhad performing, followed by special guest Calum Scott.