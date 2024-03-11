×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Oscars, Compares The Academy Awards To 'Woke Contest'

Elon Musk compared winning an Oscar to winning "the woke contest" on his X handle. He wrote, “Winning an Oscar now just means you won the woke contest.”

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Elon Musk on Oscars
Elon Musk on Oscars | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, doesn't seem to be onboard the Oscars train. Despite the glitz and glamour of the event, Musk took to X to vent his annoyance at the most extravagant party in Hollywood. The entrepreneur went on to call it a ‘woke contest’. 

Elon Musk Mocks Oscars 2024

Elon took to his X handle and compared winning an Oscar to winning "the woke contest." He wrote, “Winning an Oscar now just means you won the woke contest.” While "woke" merely means "aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality," according to the Cambridge Dictionary, Musk has previously implied that "wokeness" aims to outlaw “comedy.”

 

In the thread, he continued, “When an award is diluted, everyone knows, including those who received it, and it no longer commands respect.”

Elon made these remarks at the 2024 Oscars, although it's unclear why. While some internet users chastised Elon for his remarks, others urged him to relax and enjoy the Award show. The X CEO has previously attacked corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs; his most recent "woke" remark may be related to that. He claimed in January that DEI is really another word for racism.

Big night for Oppenheimer 

The biggest night of Hollywood was headlined by the R-rated biographical drama Oppenheimer, which won seven awards out of its 13 nominations including top honours of best picture and director for Christopher Nolan, his first. 

 

It was also a night of firsts for other members of the Oppenheimer team with Cillian Murphy (best actor), Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor), Hoyte van Hoytema (best cinematography), and Jennifer Lame (best film editing) bagging their maiden Oscars.

The Academy Award for Best Actress went to Emma Stone for Poor Things as she bested frontrunner Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon. This is Stone's second best actress Oscar after her 2017 win for La La Land.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

