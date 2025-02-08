Elvish Yadav Issues Clarification Over 'Ashleel' Remark Against Chum Darang After Facing Backlash: I Don’t Care Whether...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav recently garnered angry reaction from fans after he made racist remarks against Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang in a podcast. Now, the content creator has given clarification in regard to the same.

Elvish Yadav reacts to backlash over racist remarks against Chum Darang

In the vlog Elvish Yadav said, “"I had said something about Chum. I don’t care whether I said it or not; I removed it. I don’t want any negativity. If anyone felt bad because of what I said, then brother, I have removed that part”.

File photo of Elvish Yadav | Source: IMDb

He further said, “Kitne bewakoof log hain jinko ye samajh mein nahi aa raha. Wo log bol raha hain Elvish ne Covid bol diya, so Elvish is relating Chinese with Chum. Usmein maine bola tha, Karan Veer (Mehra) ko shayad Covid ho rakha tha jo uski taste, smell chali gayi, jo usko Chum pasand aa gayi.” (there are so many foolish people who don’t understand this. They are saying that Elvish mentioned Covid, so he is relating Chum to the Chinese. What I said was that Karan Veer had Covid, which is why he might have lost his taste and smell, and that’s why he liked Chum).

File photo of Chum Darang | Source: IMDb

“Main itna gaya guzra nahi hu ki kisi ko bolu ki tu ye hai, wo hai. Main in cheezon se bachta hu. Na mujhe kisise lena dena ki main kisi pe racist comment pass karu. Baaki genuine jo cheez mere se kharaab hui, wo cheez galat hai”. (I am not so low that I would tell someone what they are or what they aren’t. I stay away from such things. I have no interest in making racist comments about anyone)

What did Elvish Yadav said about Chum Darang?

A clip had gone viral on Reddit in which Elvish Yadav was talking to Rajat Dalal on his podcast, “Karamveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai”.