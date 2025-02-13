Elvish Yadav Summoned By NCW Over His Racist Remarks Against Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav recently garnered angry reactions from fans after he made racist remarks against Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang in a podcast. After huge public outrage, now, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious cognizance against him

Elvish Yadav summoned by NCW after his controversial remark against Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Chum Darang, goes viral

As per reports, the NCW issued a summons demanding his appearance on February 17, over his racist comments against Chum Darang. The controversy began when Elvish made offensive comments about Chum during his podcast, mocking her name and ethnicity, which sparked widespread anger and shock. He also ridiculed her involvement in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, making inappropriate jokes.

Elvish said, "Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai." These remarks led to public outrage on social media, and Chum later called him out.

Chum Darang strongly condemns Elvish Yadav's racist remark

Bigg Boss contestant took to her Instagram Stories and penned a long note, slamming the Youtuber for mocking her and disrespecting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for passing a comment on Gangubai Kathiawadi. She called for drawing boundaries between humour and hate.

"Disrespecting someone’s identity & name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humour and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity; my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also disrespected," she wrote.