Updated January 11th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Getting Divorced? Video From Golden Globes Goes Viral

Speculations regarding Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's potential divorce started doing the rounds after their joint appearance at the Golden Globes awards.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski | Image:@21metgala/X
Given that the Hollywood couple has been together for more than 15 years, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have long been considered "couple goals." However, some speculation regarding Blunt and Krasinski's potential divorce began to surface when they were spotted out together at this Sunday's Golden Globes award event. Rubbishing the rumours, sources close to the couple claimed they are not worried about the false reports. 

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are not getting divorced 

A source close to Blunt and Krasinski told US Weekly that the pair denied that there are any marital problems between them and the divorce rumors are baseless. The insider said, “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce.” It further quoted a source saying, “They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

All of these rumors started when some viewers chose to analyze the lip-sync in a video from the Golden Globes red carpet and speculated about what Krasinski might be saying to his spouse. The Jack Ryan actor may have mentioned that he "can't wait to get a divorce" in a photo op, according to fan theories. 

Different people had different interpretations, with some speculating that he might have been saying, "I can't wait to get indoors," according to Page Six. The actress from Devil Wears Prada continued to fuel rumours of problems in paradise when she showed up alone at the Governors Awards on Tuesday night.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship timeline

Beginning their courtship in 2008, Blunt and Krasinski were wed in 2010 at George Clooney's Lake Como, Italy, residence. Their relationship is rather private, and their two daughters, Violet, 7, and Hazel, 9, are kept out of the public eye.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski | @archivesmilfs/X

 

There is a ton of material from the Golden Globes that lip readers may examine. Since then, Selena Gomez has explained that, during a behind-the-scenes interaction with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, she wasn't talking about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, but rather about “two of my friends who hooked up.”

Published January 11th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

