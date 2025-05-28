Emraan Hashmi Diagnosed With Dengue, Pawan Kalyan Starrer OG's Shooting Halts As Actor Advised Bed Rest

Emraan Hashmi, who has been busy shooting for Pawan Kalyan's OG in Mumbai, has been diagnosed with dengue. The actor was unwell, and when he got his test done, it came positive, as per Bollywood Hungama. The actor has been advised to rest. “Emraan Hashmi was shooting for OG in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, Mumbai. That’s where he contracted the disease. He was not feeling well and had dengue-like symptoms. On the recommendation of the doctors, he got his tests done. The test confirmed that he is suffering from dengue," a source told the publication.

The actor has told the makers about his condition and expressed his regret over being unable to shoot. However, the makers understood his condition and said not to worry. They advised him to focus on his health first. "“Emraan Hashmi is resting at home. There’s no clarity yet, but he’ll probably be out of action for a week. Once he recuperates, he’ll resume shooting for OG," a source told the publication.

All about OG

Pawan Kalyan starrer marks the Telugu debut of Emraan Hashmi. Helmed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The film reportedly revolves around a ruthless don named Ojas Gambheera 'OG' who returns to Mumbai following his ten-year disappearance, to kill another crime boss, Omi Bhau. The musical score and soundtrack are composed by Thaman S. The movie is slated to release on September 25.

What else does Emraan Hashmi have in the bank?