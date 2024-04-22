Advertisement

Eva Evans, a social media star who shot to fame with her Club Rat series on Prime Video, has passed away. Eva's sister Lila Joy shared the news with her followers in an emotional post. Eva was 29 at the time of her passing.

Eva Evans is no more

On April 21, Eva's sister Lila Joy took to her official Instagram handle to share a long note informing her sister's death.

She wrote, "Please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to. Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died."

She added, "After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be."

Lila also shared that she along with her family will be celebrating Eva on Tuesday, April 23. She wrote, “We will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan. I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t.”

In another post on April 22, Lila Joy shared more information on the gathering along with date, time, and venue to celebrate Eva Evans.

The cause of Eva's death is unknown.

Who was Eva Evans?

Eva Evans starred, directed, wrote, and produced Club Rat. It was a five-episode series that is available on Prime Video. The series followed the life of Eva, a self-absorbed influencer, who attempts to re-enter the chaotic NYC dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral.

Eva's last Instagram post was four days ago, where she piqued a bone with Apple for not having an emoji for the Yankees.