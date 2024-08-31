sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Published 08:38 IST, September 1st 2024

Exclusive/ Pinarayi Govt Should Ask Mukesh To Go Home: Malavika Avinash Demands MLA's Resignation In MeToo Row

Amid the massive #MeToo uproar, veteran Malayalam actress and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash speaks to Republic World demanding the resignation of Mukesh.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Malavika Avinash speaks on #MeToo storm in Mollywood
