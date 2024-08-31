Published 08:38 IST, September 1st 2024
Exclusive/ Pinarayi Govt Should Ask Mukesh To Go Home: Malavika Avinash Demands MLA's Resignation In MeToo Row
Amid the massive #MeToo uproar, veteran Malayalam actress and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash speaks to Republic World demanding the resignation of Mukesh.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Malavika Avinash speaks on #MeToo storm in Mollywood | Image: Republic World
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
00:12 IST, September 1st 2024