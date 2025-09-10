Updated 10 September 2025 at 18:47 IST
Exes Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Reunion Win Bijuriya Trend, Dance Video Goes Viral
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to release in the theatre on October 2. Comic movie's power-packed song Bijuriya is going viral all over the internet. Joining the trend, exes Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter dance to the song, and it garnered more than 17 million views.
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s dating rumours surfaced during the release of 2018's Dhadak. However, neither ever confirmed their relationship; netizens always suspected some chemistry between the two. Now that both are dating different partners and are quite PDA about it, a new reel collab of them is giving fans a road back to the old times.
‘Exes’ Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's dance video together goes viral
Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa have taken over the internet with their dance to the latest chartbuster 'Bijuriya'. The song belongs to Janhvi and Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
In a reel shared on Instagram, the trio performs the hook-step of the dance number. The caption featured the song’s lyrics: "Humein laage na nazariya (May we be protected from evil eye) (sic)." The video has crossed 17 million views in under 24 hours.
Fans love their chemistry, with many suggesting the trio should work together in a film. Several celebrities reacted to the dance video, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor Varun Dhawan, who commented, "Soo good (sic)." Tamannaah Bhatia, Vedang Raina, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi’s sister Khushi also liked the post.
For those unaware, dating rumours about Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter started during the filming of their debut film Dhadak (2018) and continued even after its release, though they never confirmed anything publicly. They reportedly broke up around 2020 to focus on their careers but have stayed on good terms, showing mutual respect for each other’s work, especially during their professional reunion in the film Homebound. At present, the Bawaal actress is dating Shikhar Pahariya, while Ishaan Khatter is reportedly in a relationship with Malaysian model Chandni Bainz.
