Exes Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Reunion Win Bijuriya Trend, Dance Video Goes Viral

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s dating rumours surfaced during the release of 2018's Dhadak. However, neither ever confirmed their relationship; netizens always suspected some chemistry between the two. Now that both are dating different partners and are quite PDA about it, a new reel collab of them is giving fans a road back to the old times.

‘Exes’ Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's dance video together goes viral

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa have taken over the internet with their dance to the latest chartbuster 'Bijuriya'. The song belongs to Janhvi and Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

In a reel shared on Instagram, the trio performs the hook-step of the dance number. The caption featured the song’s lyrics: "Humein laage na nazariya (May we be protected from evil eye) (sic)." The video has crossed 17 million views in under 24 hours.

Fans love their chemistry, with many suggesting the trio should work together in a film. Several celebrities reacted to the dance video, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor Varun Dhawan, who commented, "Soo good (sic)." Tamannaah Bhatia, Vedang Raina, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi’s sister Khushi also liked the post.