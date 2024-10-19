sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 23:05 IST, October 19th 2024

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives: Meet Delhi-Based Shalini Passi, Step Inside Her Luxurious Home

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi lives in a sweeping curve of a home in Delhi's posh Golf Links area with her husband Sanjay, and son Robin.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Meet Shalini Passi Who Is Giving 'Bollywood Wives' A Run For Their Money
Meet Shalini Passi Who Is Giving 'Bollywood Wives' A Run For Their Money | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:05 IST, October 19th 2024