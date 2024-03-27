Advertisement

Farah Khan, a well-known face in the glamour industry, has helmed several Bollywood films. The filmmaker married fellow director Shirish Kunder in 2004 and embraced motherhood through IVF in 2008. In a recent interview, Farah, who is now a mother to three children named Diva, Anya, and Czar, talked about the time she was asked to abort one of her kids among the triplets.

Farah Khan about her pregnancy complications

In a conversation with Nova IVF Fertility, Farah revealed that they were told she was carrying multiple babies so they assumed it was twins and were thrilled with the news. However, they were later told that it was actually triplets and they needed to “reduce” one child because of her age.

The filmmaker said, “At ten days she (the doctor) called me and she said that it’s triplets, and I said, ‘Haan, I just knew it doc’. Of course, we were too excited and the doctor gave us a reality check and said that we’d have to reduce one because normally most twins start out as triplets. She said that you’re going to be 43 when the children come and it’s not good for you. Your stomach is great, your lining is fab but three children is a big risk and one child can be really small.”

Farah gave birth to her triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva in 2008, and she revealed that now the kids play games in which they joke that she should have "reduced" the other one. Farah's triplets are now teenagers who will be sitting for their tenth-grade examinations soon.

Farah Khan’s career trajectory

When it comes to Farah Khan's professional journey, she took up the role of choreographer in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander after Saroj Khan left the film. She made her Bollywood directorial debut with the film Main Hoon Na in 2004. Since then, she has also directed films such as Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.