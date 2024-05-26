Filmmaker Sikander Bharti Dies At 60 Due To Cancer

Advertisement

Ace filmmaker Sikander Bharti breathed his last on May 25. He was battling cancer for six months before passing away at the age of 60. The director is best known for his films like Rangeela Raja, Ghar Ka Chiraag and Zaalim.

How did Sikander Bharti die?

On May 25, the news of Sikander Bharti’s death surfaced. As per ANI, he battled cancer for six months before passing away at the age of 60. He was cremated on Saturday with family and friends in attendance. His last directorial venture was the film Rangeela Raja, starring Govinda.





A file photo of Sikander Bharti | Image: Instagram

Sikander Bharti is survived by his wife, Pinky, and their three children, Sipika, Yuvika, and Sukrat.

What are the movies Sikander Bharti directed?

Sikander Bharti made his direcotiral debut in 1991. In a career of over three decades, Sikander Bharti gained recognition for directing various films, such as Ghar Ka Chiraag with Rajesh Khanna, Chunky Pandey, and Neelam; Zaalim starring Akshay Kumar; Police Wala featuring Chunky Panday; and Do Fantoosh with Amjad Khan and Shakti Kapoor.

He collaborated with a diverse range of actors in the industry, from Rajesh Khanna to Govinda, and explored different genres including action, drama, and comedy. Sikander Bharti's directorial portfolio also includes movies like Rupaye Dus Karod, Bhai Bhai, Sar Utha Ke Jiyo, and Dand-Nayak. His last film, Rangeela Raja, released in 2019, was a comedy featuring Govinda in a dual role. The movie was penned and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani.