Final Farewell: Bollywood Legend Manoj Kumar Bids Adieu, Mortal Remains Reach Home For Last Rites

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He took his last breath around 3:30 AM after being hospitalised for several weeks. Fondly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his patriotic films, the legendary Bollywood figure will be laid to rest at a cremation ground in Juhu at approximately 11:30 AM today.

Manoj Kumar’s last rite begin

An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of legendary actor Manoj Kumar ji left Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, decorated with garlands and flowers as a tribute to the iconic star who made a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Visuals have started coming in from the residence of the celebrated actor and director Manoj Kumar.

His last rites will take place today, April 5, 2025, at around 11:30 am at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, Mumbai, as confirmed by his son, Kunal Goswami. Close friends and family are paying their final respects at the residence before the cremation.

Late Manoj Kumar received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Manoj Kumar was born in Abbottabad into a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family. His original name was Harikrishan Giri Goswami, but he changed it at a young age. Inspired by Dilip Kumar’s character in Shabnam, and influenced by actors like Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Kamini Kaushal, he chose the name Manoj Kumar.

He is survived by his wife, Sashi, and their two sons.