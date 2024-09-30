sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |

Published 18:38 IST, September 30th 2024

'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja, Ritu Rathee Divorce: Meet Controversial YouTuber's Pilot Wife?

Ritu Rathee’s journey as a pilot and a YouTuber is marked with several milestones. She creates content for the channel Flying Beast with her husband Gaurav.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A file photo of Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee
A file photo of Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:38 IST, September 30th 2024