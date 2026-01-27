Forever Grateful: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marks Republic Day By Attending At Home Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu felt deeply honoured to attend the At Home Reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the Republic Day. Taking to Instagram, Samantha wrote, "Growing up, there were no cheerleaders... no inner voice that ever suggested I'd be here one day. No roadmap... Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! Forever grateful."

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also attended the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. In a post on X, he thanked President Murmu for the reception and posted some photos from the gathering.

"An incredible Republic Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Thank you President Droupadi Murmu for hosting us all," he said.

One of the pictures shows Gor with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

In another picture, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Gor are seen together.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, was elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations featured an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians.