Former Fossils Band Member Chandramouli Biswas, Dies By Suicide At 48: Report

Chandramouli Biswas, best known for being part of band Fossils as a bassist was found dead in Kolkata. Former band members and fans took to social media to mourn the loss of a great talent. Their former band mates too spoke about the passing away of their band mate during their performance in Kolkata.

How did Chandramouli Biswas die?

According to reports, Chandramouli Biswas was found hanging from a rented house on Indian Mirror Street in Kolkata. He took this drastic step when he was alone at home today. Reportedly, his body was discovered by his friend Mehul Chakraborty. Th police are still investigating the matter as what exactly could be the reason for the singer to take this step. Biswas was reportedly suffering from depression for the past few year, as per reports. He was even undergoing therapy.

File photo of Chandramouli Biswas | Source: Instagram

As per reports, the news of the death of their former band member reached when they were on their way to Kalyani to perform. The band’s lead vocalist Rupam Islam addressed the audience as well.

Fans pay tribute to Chandramouli Biswas

As soon as the news of Chandramouli Biswas passing way spread, fans took to social media to pay their tribute and mourn for the loss of the bassist. One user wrote, “Chandramouli Biswas is no more at the age of 48. A superb bassist and ex-member of the rock band Fossils. He was also associated with Goals and Zombie Cage Control.”

Another user wrote, “Chandramouli Biswas, former bassist of the iconic rock band Fossils, was found dead on Sunday in his rented house on Indian Mirror Street, Kolkata. He was 48.”

“It is hard to believe Chandu is no more. So many memories from JU days, though there was no contact post JU. Small talker, but ever smiling, apparently introvert, yet a rockstar on stage used to suffer from depression, as per report, is tough to buy into!”, wrote the third user.