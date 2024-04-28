Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar became the talk of the town in 2017, when she brought the coveted Miss World crown back to India, after a long wait spanning 17 years. Though the then-reigning Miss World had every intention to go back to her quest to be a doctor, destiny had other plans as she found herself treading down the routine path of trying her hand in showbiz. Having long bid adieu to the world of pageantry, Manushi is now reflecting on how the entire premise of beauty pageants and the women who represent them, is misunderstood by most.

Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar calls fame a 'byproduct'



In the cover story for Peacock Magazine, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar opened up about a primary misconception harboured by most, about those going through the motions of the world of pageantry. The actress clarified how most who try their hand at the world of pageants, are not in fact, looking for a get-famous-quick scheme.

Advertisement

She said, "The biggest misconception about beauty queens is the idea that they’re chasing fame. Fame is a part of the pageant world. I would rather call fame a byproduct. It’s something you expect when you win. But it’s not something you chase because you can’t chase a byproduct and expect to win."

Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar details why she wanted to emerge victorious at Miss World



The actress revisited her own journey at the keynote Miss World pageant back in 2017. Manushi reflected how the 'goal' per se, was never to get famous. Instead, the motive all along, was to emerge victorious with the crown, simply in lieu of the world of opportunities and experiences it would open up for her.

Advertisement

She said, "I think the goal is very different, and I know for myself that the goal was to win Miss World because of the platform and the experiences that I would get. If my goal had been fame, then I don’t think I would have won." Manushi was last seen in the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She is currently filming for 2024 release, Tehran.