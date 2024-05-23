Founding Member Of Train Charlie Colin Dies At 58 After Slipping In The Shower

Advertisement

Founding member and bassist of the boy band Train, Charlie Colin breathed his last at the age of 58. As per media reports, he slipped and fell in the shower in Brussels. The musician was reportedly house-keeping for a friend when the incident took place. The band members and others from the industry have paid moving tribute to Colin.

How did Charlie Colin die?

The death of Charlie Colin was confirmed by his sister to Variety. The publication also noted that the news of his passing was not unveiled until his friend found him five days ago. Train, took to the official Instagram account of the group to pen a note for the deceased.

The post read, “When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him,wrote the band, captioning a picture of Train in its early days. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let's make a band that's the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond.” He also shared a throwback photo of the band members and continued the post, “I'll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You're a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

When Charlie Colin talked about leaving Train

Colin was one of the original members of Train, which initially consisted of Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Scott Underwood and Jimmy Stafford in 1993. The group found instant fame with their debut album which was named after the band itself. Their subsequent albums too were hits and earned the group several accolades.

A file photo of Charlie Colin | Image: AP News

In 2003, Charlie Colin left the band due to his struggles with substance abuse. In an old 2023 interview, he mentioned, “There was a lot of things that led to me leaving, but it really escalated into it.” As per his social media profile, at the time of his death, Colin served as musical director for the Newport Beach Film Festival.