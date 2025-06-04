Frustrated Pawan Kalyan And Vijay Deverakonda Fans Dub Them 'Unprofessional' After Kingdom, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Get Delayed Again

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has recently been in the spotlight but not for good reasons. The Tamil actioner has been in production for quite a while, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release. Although it was previously announced to premiere on June 12, 2025, the release now appears likely to be delayed again. On the other side, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom is also facing another release date change, which has left fans frustrated.

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vijay Deverakond’s Kingdom delayed again?

According to the media reports, including one by Indiaglitz Telugu, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is still completing its VFX work. With a desirable amount of post-production work remaining, the period drama might be released on July 4, 2025, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Interestingly, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom, originally scheduled for release on May 30, 2025, was postponed to July 4 but is now rumoured to face further delays. Reports suggest that reshoots are still pending, pushing back the final release date, which remains unconfirmed.

Fans are now getting furious about the updates, as both high-profile films could potentially share the same release window. Many are taking to social media and calling these delays ‘highly unprofessional behaviour.’

Why Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a much-awaited film?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period swashbuckler action drama. Directed in part by Krish Jagarlamudi and completed by AM Jyothi Krishna, it narrates the story of Veera Mallu, an outlaw.

Set during the Mughal era, the plot revolves around Veera Mallu’s mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the kingdom. The film features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, with a stellar cast including Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and others in significant roles.