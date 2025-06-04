Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 4 June 2025 at 12:01 IST

Frustrated Pawan Kalyan And Vijay Deverakonda Fans Dub Them 'Unprofessional' After Kingdom, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Get Delayed Again

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom reportedly face delay in release due to pending post production work, fans are getting furious.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Kingdom And Hari Hara Veera Mallu's Repeated Delays Spark Anger
Kingdom And Hari Hara Veera Mallu's Repeated Delays Spark Anger | Image: X

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has recently been in the spotlight but not for good reasons. The Tamil actioner has been in production for quite a while, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release. Although it was previously announced to premiere on June 12, 2025, the release now appears likely to be delayed again. On the other side, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom is also facing another release date change, which has left fans frustrated.

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vijay Deverakond’s Kingdom delayed again?

According to the media reports, including one by Indiaglitz Telugu, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is still completing its VFX work. With a desirable amount of post-production work remaining, the period drama might be released on July 4, 2025, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Interestingly, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom, originally scheduled for release on May 30, 2025, was postponed to July 4 but is now rumoured to face further delays. Reports suggest that reshoots are still pending, pushing back the final release date, which remains unconfirmed.

Fans are now getting furious about the updates, as both high-profile films could potentially share the same release window. Many are taking to social media and calling these delays ‘highly unprofessional behaviour.’

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Bears The Brunt Of Theatre Bandh? Dil Raju Issues Clarification, Calls It ‘Miscommunication’

Why Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a much-awaited film?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period swashbuckler action drama. Directed in part by Krish Jagarlamudi and completed by AM Jyothi Krishna, it narrates the story of Veera Mallu, an outlaw.

Set during the Mughal era, the plot revolves around Veera Mallu’s mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the kingdom. The film features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, with a stellar cast including Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and others in significant roles.

Principal photography for the movie began in 2020 but encountered several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Kalyan's political engagements. The film is expected to be the first in a potential franchise.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 4 June 2025 at 11:54 IST