Gauahar Khan Is A Proud Owner Of New Swanky Mercedes Benz Costing Whopping ₹78.50 Lakh
Actress and television host Gauahar Khan gifted herself a brand new white Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth nearly ₹78.50 Lakh.
Actress and TV host Gauahar Khan treated herself to a new white Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth almost ₹78.50 Lakh. Her family’s reaction was priceless as they celebrated the arrival of the car. Photos of Gauahar, her husband Zaid Darbar, and their son posing with the car have been widely shared.
Gauahar Khan buys a luxurious car worth nearly ₹78.50 Lakh
In one of the photos, Gauahar is also seen cutting a cake to celebrate the achievement. In another picture, she is seen inside the swanky car with her son. The family members were all smiles as they arrived to take their new purchase home.
The photo was shared by the official Instagram account of the brand with the caption, "Glamour meets luxury as Gauahar Khan drives home in her stunning Mercedes-Benz E-Class! ✨Here's to endless journeys in elegance, comfort, and style. Congratulations, Gauahar."
Gauahar, a former Bigg Boss winner, also posted a few photos on her Instagram story, showcasing herself driving the car and posing with it at the showroom.
How much is Gauhar Khan’s net worth?
Gauahar Khan's net worth is estimated at $6 million (₹49 crore). She charges ₹8 to ₹15 lakhs for event performances. With nearly 9.3 million Instagram followers, she frequently promotes various brands and products. In March 2018, she launched her clothing brand, Gauahargeous, and also manages a YouTube channel.
