Gauahar Khan Is A Proud Owner Of New Swanky Mercedes Benz Costing Whopping ₹78.50 Lakh

Actress and TV host Gauahar Khan treated herself to a new white Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth almost ₹78.50 Lakh. Her family’s reaction was priceless as they celebrated the arrival of the car. Photos of Gauahar, her husband Zaid Darbar, and their son posing with the car have been widely shared.

Gauahar Khan buys a luxurious car worth nearly ₹78.50 Lakh

In one of the photos, Gauahar is also seen cutting a cake to celebrate the achievement. In another picture, she is seen inside the swanky car with her son. The family members were all smiles as they arrived to take their new purchase home.

The photo was shared by the official Instagram account of the brand with the caption, "Glamour meets luxury as Gauahar Khan drives home in her stunning Mercedes-Benz E-Class! ✨Here's to endless journeys in elegance, comfort, and style. Congratulations, Gauahar."

Gauahar, a former Bigg Boss winner, also posted a few photos on her Instagram story, showcasing herself driving the car and posing with it at the showroom.

How much is Gauhar Khan’s net worth?