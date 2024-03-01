German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann Revisits Her Meeting With PM Modi: We Were Jamming Together

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met German singer-songwriter Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Tamil Nadu’s Palladam. During the encounter, Spittmann performed her version of 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil melody, entertaining PM Modi which was captured in a widely circulated video clip.

Cassandra Mae Spittmann opens up on her meeting with PM Modi

She told ANI, "It was very interesting. He was being very funny, and we were jamming together, and I was singing to him two songs, a Tamil song and Achyutam Keshavam. So it felt really great."

How did Cassandra Mae Spittmann get introduced to the world of Indian music?

Cassandra said in the same interview, "I started to discover it in the USA. I was there for five weeks, and I discovered a lot of Indian music and also mantras. I didn't know what it was, but it felt so familiar to me, and I'm so honoured and blessed that I could hear this."

Who is Cassandra Mae Spittmann?

The 22-year-old hails from Germany garnered attention last year for her viral Tamil and Indian devotional tracks and even earned a mention in PM Modi's Mann ki Baat. Her current visit marks her inaugural visit to India, where she showcased her talent by singing two songs for the Prime Minister's program.

Proficient in Kannada, Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Urdu, Assamese, and Bengali, Spittmann gained prominence this year with her rendition of 'Ram Ayenge' ahead of the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. For the unversed, she is visually impaired and recognized as a child prodigy.

Her journey into music began with appearances on radio and television, collaborating with international artists. In 2016-2017, she participated in the TV show Dein Song for Young Composers and earned success with her song Going Home featuring Sara Hartman in the finale. Additionally, in 2017, she earned a scholarship for the Summer Performance Program at Berklee College of Music in Boston, winning accolades for her original composition The Way I Am.