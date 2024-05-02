Advertisement

Though both celebrities have consistently refuted such reports, rumours about a rift between Punjabi musicians Gippy Grewal and Diljit Dosanjh don't seem to be going away. In a recent discussion with Siddharth Kannan, Gippy was asked about the supposed conflict between him and Diljit once more. The singer denied these rumours, saying that although they aren't the closest of friends, they still get along well.

Gippy Grewal is not 'fighting' with Diljit Dosanjh

Gippy recalled how the false reports even made it to Gurdas Maan’s ear and he asked them not to fight any more. The singer shared that during an award show, he saw both of them sitting together and said, “you look good sitting together and you shouldn’t fight and shouldn’t listen to what people are saying.” After that, Diljit had to go on stage and clear that there is nothing like that.

Explaining the origin of the feud rumour, Gippy said, “What happened was that when we started our careers, we did a film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. That film became a massive hit. So, Diljit set his fees and so did I. Now, to cast us both in the same film would be very expensive for producers. They couldn’t afford both of us. Because of this we never got to work together and people think that we aren’t working together.”

Gippy Grewal on his upcoming project Shinda Shinda No Papa

Gippy Grewal is currently busy promoting his film Shinda Shinda No Papa also starring his son and Hina Khan, said that earlier films were made with less money but now things have changed.

Shinda Shinda No Papa is a heart-warming family comedy, helmed by director Amarpreet GS Chhabra. The film is written by Naresh Kathooria. The real-life father-son duo portray their real relationship on the big screen for the first time promising a fun, laugh riot. The film is slated to release on May 10.