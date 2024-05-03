Gippy Grewal Recalls People Burning His Effigies When Angrezi Beat Released: I Didn’t Understand...

Advertisement

Gippy Grewal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Shinda Shinda No Papa. Ahead of the film release, the singer-actor has reflected on the Punjabi and Hindi film industries glamorising violence through their music. He also recalled the time when his song Angrezi Beat received massive backlash despite being a bonafide hit.

Gippy Grewal recalls facing flak for his hit song Angrezi Beat

In an interview with Film Companion, Gippy Grewal reflected on the time he was going through a tough phase because of his work. The Channa hitmaker revealed that he was deeply affected by his music receiving flak from people. Revealing that he went into introspection, the singer-actor said, “If I am going through a bad time, it is the punishment for what I probably must have done, I must have hurt someone. I pray that I don’t say or do anything to hurt someone.”

A file photo of Gippy Grewal | Image: Gippy Grewal/Instagram

Gippy recalled the incident back in 2010-2011. He said that he received positive reviews for his song Angrezi Beat, yet a section of the society had a problem with it. He recollected, “This started in 2010-2011, Angrezi Beat came out and the world was dancing to it, and there were also people who were burning my effigies. I didn’t understand if I was right or wrong.”

Advertisement

Gippy Grewal talks about vulnerable artists

In a conversation with India.com, Gippy revealed that professionals in showbiz are susceptible to attacks, threats and other unforeseen circumstances, but he made it clear that he is not worried. The singer-actor said, “Dar bilkul nahin lagta (I am not scared). Every profession has pluses and minuses. You can meet with an accident or anything can happen to anyone in any field.”

Advertisement

A file photo of Gippy Grewal | Image: Gippy Grewal/Instagram

“Jo cheezen ho rahi hain aap unhe taal nahin sakte, but you can be cautious (You can’t stop these things but you will have to take precautions). Hum isi cheez ke liye paida huye hain, hum yahi karengi, hum kahin aur bhi chale jate thai to phir wapas aa jate hain. Jahan aapka dil hai, wahi kaam karna chahiye (We are born to make music and we will continue to make music despite the fear and uncertainties. Even if we leave the field, we will come back. We should follow our hearts),” added Gippy.