Renowned figure in the Punjabi film business, Gippy Grewal, recently spoke out about how criminal gangs target musicians in the province. Numerous accounts similar to the death of Amar Singh Chamkila and Sidhu Moosewala indicate that these gangs attempt to control the musicians' careers by extorting money from them. After Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic, Amar Singh Chamkila was released, the conversation about Punjabi singers who are under threat gained more traction among the general public. Addressing the issue, Gippy said that he is not scared of it as every profession has its advantages and disadvantages.

Gippy Grewal opens up about artists being vulnerable

In a conversation with India.com, Gippy revealed that professionals in showbiz are susceptible to these kinds of unforeseen circumstances, but he made it clear that he is not worried. The singer-actor said, “Dar bilkul nahin lagta (I am not scared). Every profession has pluses and minuses. You can meet with an accident or anything can happen to anyone in any field.”

“Jo cheezen ho rahi hain aap unhe taal nahin sakte, but you can be cautious (You can’t stop these things but you will have to take precautions). Hum isi cheez ke liye paida huye hain, hum yahi karengi, hum kahin aur bhi chale jate thai to phir wapas aa jate hain. Jahan aapka dil hai, wahi kaam karna chahiye (We are born to make music and we will continue to make music despite the fear and uncertainties. Even if we leave the field, we will come back. We should follow our hearts),” added Gippy.

Gippy was also threatened with extortion in 2018 by gangster Dilpreet Dhahan. Dilpreet also accepted responsibility for an attack on well-known Punjabi musician Parmish Verma in April of that same year. The Gaal Ni Kadni singer was shot multiple times, and one of the bullets struck his leg.

Gippy Grewal on his upcoming project Shinda Shinda No Papa

Gippy Grewal is currently busy promoting his film Shinda Shinda No Papa also starring his son and Hina Khan, said that earlier films were made with less money but now things have changed.

Shinda Shinda No Papa is a heart-warming family comedy, helmed by director Amarpreet GS Chhabra. The film is written by Naresh Kathooria. The real-life father-son duo portray their real relationship on the big screen for the first time promising a fun, laugh riot. The film is slated to release on May 10.

