Glamour To Spirituality: Ex-Beauty Queen Ishika Taneja Quits Acting To Follow Sanatan Dharma
Ishika Taneja is known for her role in the 2017 film Indu Sarkar. She won the title of Miss World Tourism in 2018.
Actress Ishika Taneja surprised everyone as she announced her decision to quit acting and the glamour world as she embarked on the path of spirituality and visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. Ishika took a dip in the holy waters at the festival on January 29, after her Guru Diksha ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. She shared that she has now embraced Sanatan Dharma and will follow in the path of the divine.
Speaking to Republic from Maha Kumbh, Taneja said, "It is such a divine feeling to be here. You can meet Naga Sadhus, Aghoris and I also met my guru, Shankracharya ji from whom I got my guru mantra. To meet a guru every day and listen to their kathas, I think it's fabulous. When I came here earlier, it was all a plain land. Due to the Kumbh, it has all been decorated so nicely. I never imagined that."
Talking further about love jihad, she shared that her message against "love jihadis" was only about those forcing conversion on women. She emphasised that she was not targeting everyone in the muslim community.
"It's my first time at the Kumbh. It's an experience of a lifetime. To bathe in the waters where the divine appears is truly a blessing. At Sangam, there is Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. It is the perfect place for introspection and knowledge. It's magical and I'm totally enjoying it," she added.
Addressing women, she said, "Women should not only embrace Sanatan, but come forward and speak about the Hindu religion. Till the time we hold position, how will we take things forward. I feel that during elections, we forget to show unity. The politicians who have not been to Kumbh, I ask them why is that they are not coming here. The administration has welcomed 40 crore people to this city to spread the message of religious harmony. I feel people should come here and experience the facilities and the divinity here."
