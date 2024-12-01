Govinda Asks Nephew Krushna Abhishek To Apologise To Sunita Ahuja To Put An End To 7-year Long Feud

Govinda, who accidentally shot himself last month, made his first on-screen appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During his appearance, he for the first time opened up about the family feud involving Krushna Abhishek, his wife Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja. They have been in a feud for 7 seven years, but never once addressed it in public. Now, on the comedy show, he revealed the real reason behind the long-standing feud.

Why do Govinda and Krushna Abhishek share a strained relationship?

Govinda and his wife Sunita were upset over a joke Krushna cracked on a comedy show. However, things escalated when Kashmera got involved in a verbal spat with Sunita on social media. However, recently Govinda and Krushna decided to reconcile their relationship by coming together at the comedy show. He also asked Krushna to apologise to Sunita as she cares for him.

"It’s funny that jiski wajah tha iska (because of whom we fought), ab main sach keh deta hoon (now let me tell you the truth)… One day, I was very angry with him. I asked, ‘What are these dialogues they make him write?’ My wife, Sunita said, ‘The whole film industry does this. Don’t say anything to Krushna. He is making money and letting him do his work. Kisi ke liye aap stoppage nahi kijiye, kisi se wrong mat kijiye (Don’t stop someone, don’t do something wrong),' he recalled. He asked Krushna, "So I would like to say about her, you say sorry to her, she loves you."

To this, Krushna immediately replied, "Yes, yes, I love her too. If there’s any such (sour) feeling then I am sorry, I love you very, very much."

Krushna Abhishek gets emotional on reuniting with uncle Govinda on stage

During his performance, Krushna for the first time has broken his character and for him today is one of the "most special days, one of the most memorable days" as his seven years of Vanvaas ended today by sharing the stage with his uncle. "I think this is one of the best moments. Everyone was hoping for it too," he added.

On hearing this, Govinda got emotional and clarified to Krushna that from his side there was no vanvaas. He said, "I would like to say to all, in my house, after my mom, we are among those lucky ones where my older sister was like my mom. Krushna is the son of that mother. I believe I am the one who has been very lucky, who could serve all, aur usme, meri taraf se tumhare liye koi vanvaas nahi tha. Ye bad luck ho jaata hai aur upar waala jo karta hai, kabhi kisi ke saath galat nahi karta hai."