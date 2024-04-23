Govinda Invited To Niece Arti Singh's Wedding Long-standing Amid Family Feud, Kashmera Shah Reveals

Advertisement

Arti Singh is all set to get married. The actress and reality television figure's pre-wedding festivities are currently in full swing. While brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah are more than involved in the same, a pressing question on everybody's minds is if Krushna and Arti's uncle, Govinda, will be making an appearance for her big day. Kashmera recently opened up about the same.

Will Govinda attend Arti Singh's wedding?



In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kashmera Shah revealed that Govinda, in fact, has been sent an official invite for Arti's soon-to-take-place wedding. Should he chose to attend, he will be welcomed wholeheartedly with respect, shared Kashmera. She said, "Well, we are looking forward to welcoming him at the wedding. We will very respectfully do so. As the tradition goes, I will touch his feet. After all, he is at my father-in-law's place and I would pay him my respects."

Briefly referring to the long-standing family feud, Kashmera reflected how Arti has nothing to do with it. Hence, Govinda, in all likelihood, will be present for her nuptials.Kashmera further added, "He might have a problem with Krushna and me but Arti has nothing to do with the same and thus we feel, he would attend her wedding."

Kashmera Shah gets emotional talking about Arti Singh's wedding



Moving on from the topic of the feud, Kashmera reflected on how special it is seeing her sister-in-law tying the knot. The actress referred to it as a bittersweet feeling as Arti will be going away. She however, expressed excitement for Arti's future as Dipak's wife.

She said, "It is surely an emotional moment for us. The other day, we all got so emotional, even during Haldi rituals, we were teary-eyed. I have known Arti for almost eighteen years and it feels so beautiful to see her get married to such a decent guy. However, it is also emotional as she's now going away and will be somebody's wife." Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan will be tying the knot on April 25 this year, at the ISKCON Temple.