Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Put Divorce Rumours To Rest, Bring Home Ganpati Bappa On Ganesh Chaturthi | Watch
After 38 years of marriage, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja sparked separation rumours after it was reported that the star's wife had filed for divorce. However, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple made a joint appearance while clearing the air.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been making headlines for reported turbulence in their personal life for quite some time. There were reports claiming that the Aunty No. 1 actor's wife had filed for divorce, citing 'infidelity, cruelty and desertion'. However, the actor's manager dismissed these claims, stating there was no truth to the divorce news. To put an end to leftover buzz, Sunita Ahuja and Govinda appeared together, wearing matching outfits, as they welcomed Ganpati Bappa home.
Amid split rumours, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja make a joint appearance
Govinda and Sunita stepped out in the city to celebrate the occasion. In the video shared by paparazzi Varinder Chawla, the couple posed with the Ganpati idol, and greeted everyone with folded hands to show their gratitude.
Sunita looked stunning in a rich burgundy saree, while Govinda matched her charm in a red kurta-pyjama with a golden dupatta around his neck. The picture beautifully reflected their bond, highlighting their unity.
They distributed sweets and were joined by their son, Yashvardan Ahuja.
Are Govinda and Sunita Ahuja headed for divorce?
Shashi Sinha, the actor’s manager, spoke with IANS and confirmed that Sunita Ahuja has not filed for divorce. He said, “No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news”. The manager also admitted that Sunita did file the papers, but it was a long time back, and the couple resolved the matter internally in the initial stage.
