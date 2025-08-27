Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Put Divorce Rumours To Rest, Bring Home Ganpati Bappa On Ganesh Chaturthi | Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been making headlines for reported turbulence in their personal life for quite some time. There were reports claiming that the Aunty No. 1 actor's wife had filed for divorce, citing 'infidelity, cruelty and desertion'. However, the actor's manager dismissed these claims, stating there was no truth to the divorce news. To put an end to leftover buzz, Sunita Ahuja and Govinda appeared together, wearing matching outfits, as they welcomed Ganpati Bappa home.

File photo of Govinda with his wife and son | Image: Varinder Chawla

Amid split rumours, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja make a joint appearance

Govinda and Sunita stepped out in the city to celebrate the occasion. In the video shared by paparazzi Varinder Chawla, the couple posed with the Ganpati idol, and greeted everyone with folded hands to show their gratitude.

Sunita looked stunning in a rich burgundy saree, while Govinda matched her charm in a red kurta-pyjama with a golden dupatta around his neck. The picture beautifully reflected their bond, highlighting their unity.

File photo of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja distributing sweets | Image: Varinder Chawla

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja | Image: Varinder Chawla

They distributed sweets and were joined by their son, Yashvardan Ahuja.

