Grammy Award Winner Enrique Iglesias Arrives In Mumbai After 13 Year Ahead Of 2-Day Concert

Enrique Iglesias has arrived in Mumbai ahead of his 2-day concert, marking his return to India after nearly 13 years. He was seen at the city’s private airport on Tuesday evening, looking effortlessly stylish and relaxed as paparazzi gathered to capture his arrival. Several videos and photos of the singer at Mumbai airport are now going viral on social media.

Enrique Iglesias lands in mumbai ahead of the concert

In the visuals, he greeted fans and photographers with a warm smile. The singer, known for chartbusters like Bailando and Hero, looked effortlessly stylish as he stepped out of the airport. He waved at the paparazzi, maintaining his signature charm.

Wearing a grey T-shirt, black trousers, and a matching grey cap with sunglasses, Enrique kept his airport look casual yet cool. However, it was his cheeky T-shirt slogan that caught everyone’s attention. The tee boldly read, “Party Naked,” sparking instant chatter among fans and photographers.

The pop star is now gearing up to perform in Mumbai this week, promising a night packed with his biggest hits and electrifying energy.

Enrique’s India visit is set to be more than just a musical performance. As per media reports, the Spanish singer plans to fully experience Mumbai’s vibrant spirit. The concert is expected to host many Bollywood celebs.

Fans can watch him perform live on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, the same venue where he performed in 2004. The tickets are available on District app.