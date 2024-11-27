Gujarati Actors Malhar Thakar, Puja Joshi Tie The Knot: From I And Me We Became Us | PHOTOS

Gujarati actors Malhar Thakar and Puja Joshi tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony on November 26. The couple shared a joint post on their social media handles to offer a glimpse of their wedding. Before taking a plunge, the newlyweds were rumoured to be dating for months.

Inside Malhar Thakar and Puja Joshi's adorable wedding album

Taking to her Instagram handle, Puja shared a series of adorable photos that show them sharing moments in mandap. Puja looked beautiful in a traditional red bridal lehenga and choli for her wedding day, featuring floral embroidery. She paired her look with statement jewellery and sported a nude makeup look. Malhar, on the other hand, looked regal in an ivory sherwani paired with a matching turban.

<i>(A photo from their wedding album | Image: Instagram)</i>

Sharing the photos, Puja wrote in the caption, "From I and me, we became us, and we lived happily ever after," followed by evil eye, infinity and heart emoticons.

Industry friends congratulate the new couple in town

Soon after they dropped the post, their friends flooded the comment section with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Bhavin Bhanushali wrote, "Congratulations," followed by a heart emoticon. Denisha Ghumra wrote, "How beautiful you guys. Lots of love to you both and wishing you a happy and healthy marriage." Hetal Puniwala wrote, "Many many congratulations my both buddies." A fan wrote, "Wah wah khub khub shubhechhao. Sada khush raho ane hasta raho."

<i>(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)</i>

What else do we know about newlyweds Puja Joshi and Malhar Thakar?

Malhar and Puja put rumours of dating to rest by sharing an adorable photo on November 6. They also announced that they are set to start a new chapter by getting married. "Putting all the rumours to rest! From REEL TO REAL... With your love & blessings we are starting the journey of our new chapter! Countdown begins!!"