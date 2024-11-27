Published 07:30 IST, November 27th 2024
Gujarati Actors Malhar Thakar, Puja Joshi Tie The Knot: From I And Me We Became Us | PHOTOS
Malhar Thakar and Puja Joshi, who are well-known actors in the Gujarati industry, got married on November 26 in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony.
Gujarati actors Malhar Thakar and Puja Joshi tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony on November 26. The couple shared a joint post on their social media handles to offer a glimpse of their wedding. Before taking a plunge, the newlyweds were rumoured to be dating for months.
Inside Malhar Thakar and Puja Joshi's adorable wedding album
Taking to her Instagram handle, Puja shared a series of adorable photos that show them sharing moments in mandap. Puja looked beautiful in a traditional red bridal lehenga and choli for her wedding day, featuring floral embroidery. She paired her look with statement jewellery and sported a nude makeup look. Malhar, on the other hand, looked regal in an ivory sherwani paired with a matching turban.
Sharing the photos, Puja wrote in the caption, "From I and me, we became us, and we lived happily ever after," followed by evil eye, infinity and heart emoticons.
Industry friends congratulate the new couple in town
Soon after they dropped the post, their friends flooded the comment section with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Bhavin Bhanushali wrote, "Congratulations," followed by a heart emoticon. Denisha Ghumra wrote, "How beautiful you guys. Lots of love to you both and wishing you a happy and healthy marriage." Hetal Puniwala wrote, "Many many congratulations my both buddies." A fan wrote, "Wah wah khub khub shubhechhao. Sada khush raho ane hasta raho."
What else do we know about newlyweds Puja Joshi and Malhar Thakar?
Malhar and Puja put rumours of dating to rest by sharing an adorable photo on November 6. They also announced that they are set to start a new chapter by getting married. "Putting all the rumours to rest! From REEL TO REAL... With your love & blessings we are starting the journey of our new chapter! Countdown begins!!"
Malhar and Puja primarily work in the Gujarati film industry but have also tried their hands in the Hindi TV and film industry. Malhar has starred in Madhuri Dixit's web series Maja Ma apart from several hit movies and TV shows. On the other hand, Puja has worked in two Hindi TV shows - Kaal Bhairav Rahasya and Internet Wala Love.
