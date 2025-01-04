Guru Randhawa Breaks Silence On Rift Rumours With T-Series, Says 'Big People Face Big Problems'

Seems like there is trouble brewing between renowned singer Guru Randhawa and music label T-Series. Guru Randhawa has hinted at his alleged fallout with T-Series after he responded to a fan on social media.

All is not well between Guru Randhawa and T-Series?

Guru Randhawa took to X and replied to a fan, who claimed that the the music label was trying to stop Guru Randhawa from working independently. The fan wrote, “@TSeries is trying to block Guru from working independently or with another label! Shame on you @TSeries.”

In turn, Guru Randhawa replied to a fan and wrote, “Big people faces big problems. The issue will get resolved in few days and we will come back stronger then ever. This year will be full of music and movies. Just gearing up. I hardly speak about all these issues but ya its time to address and let you all know whats happening at the backend from past 1.5 year. But yess hopefully it will get resolved and things will be sorted in a nicer way. Till then spread love…God is the greatest”.

Fans took to the comment section and showed support for the singer. One user wrote, “Love you Guru”. Another user wrote, “Agreed Guru, We are with you”. “God is with you, stay true, firm and strong you are going to win all the battles, May god remove your hardships and worried”, wrote the third user.

Guru Randhawa’s rise to stardom

Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa, popularly known as Guru Randhawa, commenced his journey to the pinnacle of success with the release of his first music video on YouTube named Same Girl. He was then witnessed singing in the 2017 Indian Premier League opening ceremony. Guru made his debut in Bollywood with the famous song Suit Suit for the Irrfan Khan starrer film Hindi Medium.

File Photo of Guru Randhawa | Source: IMDb